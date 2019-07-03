As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Delta Capital Management Cut Holding by $1.72 Million; White Elm Capital Cut Autodesk (ADSK) Position as Shares Rose

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17 million, down from 122,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 842,967 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 6,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,671 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 25,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.33 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,576 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Investments reported 329,308 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 5,532 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Llc holds 65,237 shares. Freestone Hldgs Lc reported 7,908 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 399,675 shares. Massachusetts Ma reported 176,924 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.61% or 227,160 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 454,064 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Washington Tru Bank owns 37,628 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Moreover, Estabrook Mngmt has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 26,678 shares. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Communications Mi Adv invested 0.23% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 31,231 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Markston Intll Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 2,655 shares. Schnieders Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,556 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 17.67 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 15,000 shares were sold by BURKE RICHARD T, worth $3.91M on Thursday, January 17. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.33 million was made by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.82M for 130.30 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.