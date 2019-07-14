As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Declined, Patten & Patten Has Upped Position by $1.21 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Rose, Johnston Asset Management Lowered Holding by $15.65 Million

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 86,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.60M, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 18.10M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 4,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,843 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32 million, up from 44,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.34 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 37.40 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,990 shares to 64,840 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 6,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp. by 10,893 shares to 26,572 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj Us Financial Sect (IYF) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,421 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million on Wednesday, May 1. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M. BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.91M worth of stock or 15,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.16% or 22,106 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Company owns 9,976 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,412 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Company reported 1,000 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.77% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 993,804 shares. 1,055 were reported by Kingfisher Capital Ltd Company. Jensen Inv Mgmt Inc, Oregon-based fund reported 1.60 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 52,952 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. 98,300 were reported by Mckinley Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware. Capital Wealth Planning Llc accumulated 2.4% or 14,810 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Com holds 1,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 68,966 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability stated it has 3,126 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 526 are held by Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Bluestein R H Communication accumulated 105,866 shares or 1.43% of the stock.