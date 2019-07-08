As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Declined, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Trimmed Stake; Targa Res (TRGP) Holder Heronetta Management LP Boosted Stake by $1.15 Million as Shares Declined

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 497,538 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $246.6. About 896,777 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Executives on the move at UnitedHealth Group – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Futures Fall as U.S.-Iranian Tension Hits Sentiment – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Biotech Stock Booming on Pfizer’s Blunder – Schaeffers Research” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Tuesday, January 22. $4.64 million worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. 15,000 shares were sold by BURKE RICHARD T, worth $3.91 million.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,300 shares to 92,300 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 26,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 17.77 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gladius Mgmt Lp accumulated 27,579 shares or 0% of the stock. Strategic Advisors owns 4,786 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% or 8,910 shares. Amp Capital Invsts invested 0.72% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Copeland Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0.75% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ftb Advisors owns 5,589 shares. Hwg LP reported 713 shares stake. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1,539 shares. Davis Selected Advisers owns 124,001 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 93,657 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Ccm Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 2.18% or 52,570 shares. Miles Cap holds 3,015 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. 6.30M are held by Dodge Cox. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc invested 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP holds 0% or 2,400 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 5.02 million are held by Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.23% or 127,164 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.02% or 22,965 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 100,575 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Benjamin F Edwards & Co has 322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors Inc has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1,855 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 207,142 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Blackhill invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Glenmede Trust Company Na has 107,480 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 97 shares or 0% of the stock.