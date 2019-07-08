As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Declined, Investec Asset Management North America Trimmed Position; As Grainger W W (GWW) Share Price Declined, Edgestream Partners LP Has Upped Stake by $3.37 Million

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 8,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,143 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28 million, down from 102,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $246.38. About 188,177 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 343.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 11,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 3,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $267.61. About 17,376 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30B for 17.75 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation has invested 2.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Drexel Morgan Communications holds 0.31% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,433 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Llc accumulated 11,858 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 1.11 million shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Llc has 43,426 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru stated it has 1.80 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.57% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 197,238 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated holds 44,217 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Principal Group Inc Inc Inc owns 0.41% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.79M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 182,381 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth owns 14,667 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 2,767 shares. Sit Assoc holds 1.01% or 129,574 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7,899 shares to 301,508 shares, valued at $21.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T also sold $3.91 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Thursday, January 17. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (UPRO) by 28,318 shares to 114,712 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 4,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,927 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

