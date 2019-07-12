As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Declined, Foyston Gordon & Payne Decreased Its Stake by $7.03 Million; Sfe Investment Counsel Has Lowered Oneok New (OKE) Position by $659,157; Share Price Rose

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 9,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,578 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, down from 83,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.33. About 1.04M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 35.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 28,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,913 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 79,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $265.68. About 4.32 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.48 billion for 19.14 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 227,160 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,655 shares. Gyroscope Mngmt Grp Inc holds 1% or 11,430 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.75% or 1.82 million shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset reported 136,170 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Charter holds 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 7,770 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 2.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Heritage Investors Mngmt Corporation reported 57,597 shares. Atwood Palmer reported 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Donaldson Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.38% or 17,168 shares in its portfolio. Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh reported 2,229 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assoc Inc owns 93,653 shares or 19.63% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles And LP reported 0.24% stake. 974 were accumulated by Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Fayez Sarofim And holds 0.62% or 477,959 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M worth of stock or 5,000 shares. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million. 11,500 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $3.08 million were sold by BURKE RICHARD T.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $299.76M for 24.77 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.