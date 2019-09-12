As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Trimmed by $5.07 Million Its Holding; Hap Trading Has Cut Stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by $552,850

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 37.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 11,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 18,743 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $952,000, down from 29,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 2.30 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL PERFORM ADDITIONAL INSPECTIONS ON FLEET; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL LEASE SLOTS AT NY LAGUARDIA, WASHINGTON REAGAN; 20/04/2018 – LUV SAYS ENGINE MAINTENANCE PROGRAM MEETS, EXCEEDS NEW FAA RULE; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: NO EMERGENCY DECLARED ON DIVERTED FLIGHT; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DONE WITH FAN BLADE INSPECTIONS, NO FINDINGS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: AIRCRAFT HAS 143 CUSTOMERS & 5 CREWMEMBERS ONBOARD; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS PROSPECT FOR RECORD ANNUAL EPS `VERY MUCH ALIVE’; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Bookings Fall After Fatal Accident

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 20,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 444,732 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.52M, down from 465,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $230.23. About 3.74M shares traded or 1.57% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 132,300 shares to 172,700 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 36,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $589.42M for 12.89 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 55,590 shares to 188,871 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Computer Sys (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 5,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares.