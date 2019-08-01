As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Rose, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Upped Its Position by $1.30 Million; Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Holding Maintained by Penn Capital Management Co Inc

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 23,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 114,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 90,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.24. About 143,354 shares traded or 107.65% up from the average. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $249.01. About 3.20 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endeavour Cap Advisors Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 112,022 shares. Wms Partners reported 15,341 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Davenport And Limited Company has 28,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ejf Cap owns 70,757 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 1,000 shares stake. Walthausen & Co Ltd Llc owns 51,330 shares. Basswood Capital Ltd Liability owns 88,949 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,769 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs owns 0.02% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 17,538 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 24,401 shares. Franklin Resources owns 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 54,000 shares. 21,420 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Blackrock owns 873,661 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 686,871 are owned by Mendon Capital Advsrs Corporation.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 122,958 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 94,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 888,577 shares, and cut its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $202,428 activity. GRAHAM THOMAS H had bought 2,000 shares worth $54,856 on Thursday, February 21. Deadrick Stephen J had bought 250 shares worth $6,900 on Wednesday, January 30. CORNELSEN JAMES W bought 613 shares worth $17,582. Rivest Jeffrey A had bought 840 shares worth $23,016 on Wednesday, March 13. MANUEL GAIL D bought $10,748 worth of stock or 375 shares. Proctor Gregory S JR bought $28,690 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Consulate holds 0.12% or 1,069 shares in its portfolio. Markston Interest Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 2,655 shares. Sns Grp Inc Inc Lc has invested 0.55% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 15.36 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Communications. Jlb Assoc Incorporated holds 15,879 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Natixis LP invested 0.74% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 704 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs invested 0.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pioneer Trust Retail Bank N A Or holds 3.74% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 35,170 shares. Laurion Mgmt LP holds 60,649 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Freestone Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,908 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 283 shares. Incline Global Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 22,711 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Cls Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sit Inv Assocs has 129,574 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock.