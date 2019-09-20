As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Rose, Compton Capital Management Lifted Its Position; Aqua America (WTR) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $653,909 as Shares Rose

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 408.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,410 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $232.85. About 2.53M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 15,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 42,999 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, up from 27,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 748,555 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,968 activity.

