As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Rose, Community Trust & Investment Co Has Increased Its Position; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Stake in Ford (Put) (F) Has Lifted by $2.50 Million as Market Value Declined

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Ford (Put) (F) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.25 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ford (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 34.29M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Will Host a Briefing for Media at 5 p.m. ET Today on Response to Supply Issue; 03/04/2018 – Calgary Hrld: Doug Ford’s Ontario Conservative platform to emerge piece by piece in slow reveal; 09/05/2018 – Ford scrambles to restart truck production after fire at supplier; 26/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Ford scaling back car business to focus on trucks, SUVs, crossovers; 09/05/2018 – FORD SUPER DUTY PICKUP PRODUCTION HALTED TODAY BY PARTS SHORTAGE; 02/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR FORD EXPANDS SAFETY RECALL IN NORTH AMERICA FOR; 13/03/2018 – Clint Ford & Associates: Apartment Living Delivers “Magic in the City”; 19/03/2018 – Ford Appoints Kiersten Robinson as Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/05/2018 – Ford temporarily halts F-series, Super Duty production because of parts shortage; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Ford to resume production of popular F-Series pickup

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 4,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 107,541 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.24M, up from 103,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $230.1. About 4.44 million shares traded or 19.88% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va has 1.22M shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 154,815 shares stake. Tennessee-based Capwealth Lc has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc holds 134,565 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Oh holds 0.1% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 14,477 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company owns 27.63M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0.02% or 680,255 shares. Thomasville Comml Bank invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ftb accumulated 0.01% or 7,421 shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv, Michigan-based fund reported 54,263 shares. Fayez Sarofim And stated it has 12,699 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.12% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Allstate has 0.06% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 325,064 shares. Lenox Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 579 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L had bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038 on Thursday, May 23. 840,962 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares with value of $8.00 million were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $3.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 81,530 shares to 9,670 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford -4% after junk rating rattles investors – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. clears F-35 jet sale to Poland – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amira Nature Foods, Ltd Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 20-F Filing – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Automotive Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford: Don’t Fear The Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc Com by 1,358 shares to 56,086 shares, valued at $16.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 133,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,221 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.63% or 1.25 million shares. Moreover, Monroe Bancorp Mi has 0.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sigma Counselors Incorporated invested in 23,435 shares. Gyroscope Gru Ltd Liability Company accumulated 10,530 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc owns 4,000 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 4,544 are held by Seizert Capital Prtnrs Limited Co. Jlb Assocs holds 19,061 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 1.46 million shares. 7,970 were reported by Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.51% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 49,687 shares. St Johns Inv Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.32% or 1,747 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Co owns 0.51% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,890 shares. Hm Cap Limited Co stated it has 4,374 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.