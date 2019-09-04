As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Rose, Capital Wealth Planning Has Lowered by $2.54 Million Its Holding; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Amedisys (AMED) Holding

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 197.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 15,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 23,225 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $131.4. About 123,642 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 10,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 14,810 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 25,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $229.46. About 1.15M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,323 were accumulated by Triangle Wealth Mngmt. Capital Ww Invsts, a California-based fund reported 41.73 million shares. Zweig has invested 1.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1.29M were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Canandaigua Bank & Trust reported 2,489 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital owns 2,880 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Trust Co Of Vermont has 0.25% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 11,757 shares. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.32% or 5,413 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 13,206 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 1,141 shares. The Maryland-based Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.97% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lone Pine Capital invested in 5.17% or 3.57 million shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 45,151 shares. Bristol John W Ny holds 2.33% or 343,252 shares in its portfolio.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,975 shares to 4,910 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.52 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Amedisys (AMED) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein Expands SolutionsHub With CueSquared MobilePay – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Stars Group Inc by 2.70 million shares to 453,236 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 5,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,155 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 20,611 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp holds 14,600 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 4,112 shares. Moreover, Argent Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 11,915 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.24% or 95,361 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology stated it has 2,308 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 236,767 are held by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Gam Holding Ag accumulated 3,398 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 94,630 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 97,300 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company reported 2,450 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Charter Trust has 0.04% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Kbc Gp Nv reported 14,300 shares. Secor Limited Partnership has invested 0.21% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).