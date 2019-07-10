As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Declined, Telemus Capital Trimmed Holding by $1.13 Million; Tnb Financial Boosted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $883,881

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 4,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,725 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, down from 36,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $246. About 2.41M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 16,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,558 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95 million, up from 204,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.15M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,941 shares to 27,544 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 158,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 17.72 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR, worth $1.33 million on Tuesday, January 22. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth holds 22,868 shares. The Guernsey-based Longview (Guernsey) Limited has invested 4.45% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). American & reported 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bath Savings Co reported 1,032 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 36,392 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.85% or 1.29M shares. Liberty Mutual Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Birinyi Associate Incorporated holds 1.46% or 13,800 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge reported 179,871 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al invested in 0.05% or 24,558 shares. 1,000 are held by Goodwin Daniel L. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd holds 4,508 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.78% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 918 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 157 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 5,235 shares. Lathrop Management has invested 2.42% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.41% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,293 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 89,470 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc has 111,248 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 2.01% or 55,833 shares. Nbt Fincl Bank N A New York holds 0.46% or 46,979 shares. Blackrock holds 0.22% or 92.53M shares. Northeast Financial Consultants reported 4,666 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bridgeway Capital Management owns 502,909 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 30,630 shares. Neumann Capital Ltd has 43,833 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Charter Tru Company holds 19,277 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock or 1,900 shares. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of stock. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,419 shares to 131,894 shares, valued at $13.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.