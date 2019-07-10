As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Increased Holding; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Declined, Blue Edge Capital Has Cut Its Position by $753.40 Million

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,137 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 billion, down from 12,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $246. About 2.41 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock or 6,430 shares. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Llp stated it has 0.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Grandfield & Dodd Llc has 15,500 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.26% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited owns 2,428 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.93% or 66,347 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 0.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 7,347 shares. American Research Management owns 150 shares. Alps holds 0.02% or 10,123 shares in its portfolio. Kdi Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 58,082 shares or 5.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.53% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lowe Brockenbrough And, Virginia-based fund reported 39,902 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 2,767 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt stated it has 710 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.95% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 3,365 shares to 3,165 shares, valued at $316,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,702 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Alerian Mlp (AMLP) by 9,078 shares to 233,619 shares, valued at $2.34 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Esg by 41 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Exch Traded Fund (BOND).

