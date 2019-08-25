As Unitedhealth Group (Put) (UNH) Market Valuation Rose, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Decreased by $18.96 Million Its Holding; As Thl Credit (TCRD) Valuation Declined, Ares Management Has Trimmed Stake

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (Put) (UNH) by 99.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 2.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,516 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32,000, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.83M shares traded or 33.46% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Thl Credit Inc (TCRD) by 93.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 536,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 36,703 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 573,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Thl Credit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.44 million market cap company. It closed at $6.71 lastly. It is down 16.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Annual Fee Rate Payable by Fund Reduced to 0.80% of Value of Average Daily Managed Assets, From 1.05%; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 06/04/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 12/04/2018 – THL Credit Hires Christopher Todisco Director, Business Development; 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 12/04/2018 – CERIDIAN: THL/CANNAE TO PURCHASE $100M SHRS IN PLACEMENT

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10,718 shares to 47,384 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 30,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.30 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust holds 0.6% or 23,353 shares. 3,753 were accumulated by South Texas Money Mgmt. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.89% or 286,555 shares. Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Mgmt reported 123,400 shares or 3.57% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.75% or 906,754 shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.14% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,085 shares. Cim Investment Mangement has 0.64% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cumberland Prtnrs owns 93,368 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Central Commercial Bank And Tru holds 1.35% or 24,315 shares. Bath Savings Trust has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kentucky-based Farmers Fincl Bank has invested 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Bank stated it has 6,465 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth reported 22,868 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.61% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 227,160 shares. Carlson Mngmt invested 1.86% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooperman Leon G reported 1.12% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 48,685 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 33,000 shares. 2 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability Co. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh holds 394,160 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 139,930 are owned by Blackrock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Lc owns 38,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 19,775 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 81,720 shares. Lsv Asset Management owns 961,257 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackenzie owns 84,844 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company invested in 163,197 shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Ltd holds 0% or 22,920 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $34,238 activity. 3,650 shares valued at $24,590 were bought by Nelson Jane Musser on Friday, March 15.