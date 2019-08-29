As Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Valuation Rose, Haverford Trust Company Has Lowered Holding; As Tableau Software (DATA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $9.88 Million

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 77,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.95M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.23M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 77,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 460,580 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.88M, down from 537,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $232. About 1.79 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 322,100 shares to 7.23 million shares, valued at $138.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 6,210 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kensico Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 4.89% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 1.95M shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 15,255 were reported by Castleark Management Ltd. Cap Intll Inc Ca stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking, a Japan-based fund reported 225,024 shares. Partner Invest Mngmt LP accumulated 3,839 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 0.01% or 25,300 shares. National Bank Of America De stated it has 405,642 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 2,919 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp accumulated 0.16% or 12,506 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications invested in 0.01% or 466,120 shares. Guardian holds 36,616 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Capital Management owns 6,605 shares. Sol invested 1.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Strategic Fin Svcs Incorporated invested 0.93% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 1.66% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Da Davidson owns 69,185 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0.82% or 519,078 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.06% or 953 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset invested in 0.57% or 18,522 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx reported 18,115 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,041 shares. Davis Selected Advisers owns 124,001 shares. Founders Fin Securities Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Bank Of Omaha owns 2,153 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.33% or 33,258 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance Inc has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc by 182,027 shares to 588,348 shares, valued at $21.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN) by 10,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 801,050 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Svc Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).