As Unitedhealth Gro (UNH) Stock Rose, Swedbank Increased Its Position by $6.32 Million; Dollar Gen New (DG) Holder Westover Capital Advisors Increased Holding by $335,461

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 32,125 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 29,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.98M shares traded or 12.53% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview

Swedbank increased its stake in Unitedhealth Gro (UNH) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 25,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353.17M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Unitedhealth Gro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.56 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro D (NASDAQ:AMD) by 34,377 shares to 443,581 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnso (NYSE:JNJ) by 120,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.88M shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp P.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,085 are owned by Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Farmers Bancshares stated it has 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Carderock Cap Mgmt owns 4,909 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 22,677 were accumulated by Wright Ser Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 186,672 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 0.53% or 27,107 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com owns 0.9% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 844,733 shares. 15,879 were accumulated by Jlb Inc. Uss Investment Management Ltd has invested 1.62% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 847,259 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.88% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Triangle Securities Wealth Management reported 5,323 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1.6% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 215,142 shares. Leavell reported 24,511 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Chilton Ltd Liability has invested 0.8% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Veritas Management Llp has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Blackrock holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 22.91 million shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings has invested 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). American International holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 91,597 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 18,885 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt invested in 22,066 shares. 185,462 were accumulated by Sei Invs Company. Whittier Tru reported 175 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Water Island Limited Liability accumulated 16,809 shares or 0.12% of the stock. At Bank & Trust stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Argi Investment Svcs Lc stated it has 6,162 shares. Fred Alger Management accumulated 387 shares or 0% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 386,396 shares. 16,168 are owned by Johnson Finance Gp.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 12,644 shares to 19,248 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.