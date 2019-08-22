As Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) Valuation Rose, Holder Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Trimmed Position by $1.08 Million; Shikiar Asset Management Position In Honeywell Intl (HON) Was Has Increased

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 641.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 29,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 34,090 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $162.18. About 352,291 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 4,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 93,653 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16M, down from 98,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Gr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $236.24. About 1.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.67 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

