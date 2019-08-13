As Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) Shares Rose, Shareholder Garrison Bradford & Associates Cut Position; Middleton & Co Upped Equinix (EQIX) Position by $375,990 as Market Value Rose

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 4,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 93,653 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16 million, down from 98,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Gr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $243.2. About 2.63 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 830 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 13,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 12,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $553.3. About 398,745 shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.13 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd owns 1,698 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.63% or 6,717 shares. Jabodon Pt reported 4,995 shares. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Lc holds 13,691 shares. Viking Investors LP holds 5.3% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3.74M shares. Mairs & Pwr invested 1.59% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Crossvault Mgmt Lc invested in 0.16% or 1,225 shares. Pioneer Trust Bancshares N A Or holds 3.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 35,170 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Incorporated Ct holds 4.63% or 19,542 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc holds 2,508 shares. 22,826 were reported by King Wealth. Wright Invsts Inc owns 22,677 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. The Louisiana-based Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has invested 1.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,803 shares. Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,177 shares to 36,448 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,578 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).