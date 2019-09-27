As Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) Share Value Rose, Holder Lazard Asset Management Decreased Its Holding; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Market Value Declined, Cabot-Wellington Cut Position by $5.94 Million

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 5.81M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) by 77.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 349,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 102,613 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.04M, down from 452,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Gr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 3.42 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.48 million for 14.64 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $326,723 was bought by DINGES DAN O. Shares for $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Management holds 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 880 shares. 3.85 million are held by Goldman Sachs Gp. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0.02% or 623,397 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% stake. Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Douglass Winthrop Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Zeke Limited Liability accumulated 9,274 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Victory Mngmt reported 117,334 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al invested 0.11% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 725,135 shares. Ellington Group Limited Liability owns 27,200 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 49,016 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 393 shares. 8,808 were reported by Com Natl Bank.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 33,671 shares to 33,693 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nasdaq Omx (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus (NYSE:MMS).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,344 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 10,905 are held by Pitcairn Company. Court Place Advsrs Llc holds 2,865 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Community And Co has invested 3.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.21% or 12,184 shares. 5,224 were reported by First Personal Financial Svcs. 21,874 were reported by Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas). Tradewinds Mgmt Lc invested in 0.03% or 283 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.24% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,234 shares. Art Advisors Ltd reported 38,100 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 37,561 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 4.18 million shares. Stanley Mngmt Llc stated it has 2.93% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wright Invsts Service holds 22,085 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.30 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.