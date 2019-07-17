As United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) Share Value Declined, Holder Great Point Partners Has Boosted Stake; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Lowered Its United Rentals (URI) Holding by $2.32 Million as Valuation Declined

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 41.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 20,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,306 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 48,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $137.59. About 1.43M shares traded or 18.03% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 29,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 379,832 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.58M, up from 350,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 364,510 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 16.17% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.60% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd; 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q REV. $389M, EST. $392.4M; 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q EPS $5.57; 30/03/2018 – UTHR: IMPLANTABLE REMODULIN NDA ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Pay Additional $2.63/Share Upon Achievement of Milestone; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into SteadyMed Ltd. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to United Therapeutics Corporation — STDY; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: DEAL VALUED AT $216M; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS $3.76

