As United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) Market Valuation Declined, Gsa Capital Partners Llp Lifted Its Stake; Ghost Tree Capital Stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Has Raised as Shares Declined

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.06% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 233,422 shares traded. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has declined 60.70% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTA News: 08/05/2018 – Momenta: Expect to Complete Strategic Review by End of 2Q; 19/04/2018 – DJ Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTA); 16/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Momenta; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR SAYS COURT DENIED MOMENTA, SANDOZ MOTION TO DISMISS; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS – DISTRICT COURT HELD THAT AMPHASTAR IS “PREVAILING PARTY” IN CASE, AFFIRMED JURY VERDICT, DATED JULY 21, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Momenta 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 08/05/2018 – Momenta: Strategic Review of Business Is Active; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS CFO ON TEMPORARY MEDICAL LEAVE

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 5,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The hedge fund held 16,401 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 10,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $80.85. About 253,772 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 16,124 shares to 4,304 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 29,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,101 shares, and cut its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tricida Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $717,644 activity. $166,418 worth of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) was sold by WHEELER CRAIG A on Monday, February 11. FIER IAN also sold $69,253 worth of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) shares. Another trade for 1,410 shares valued at $17,907 was made by ROBERTSON MICHELLE on Tuesday, February 12. Arroyo Santiago sold 7,742 shares worth $98,323. $5,287 worth of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) was sold by KWON YOUNG. 8,403 shares were sold by BELTRAMELLO JO ANN, worth $106,718 on Tuesday, February 12.

