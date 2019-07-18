As United Technologiescorp (UTX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Advent International Increased Holding; Zwj Investment Counsel Decreased Position in Exelon (EXC) by $1.63 Million

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 32,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 451,624 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.64 million, down from 484,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 1.09 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $130.28. About 1.02 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Collins Aerospace acknowledged as a top avionics supplier to Airbus – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo Turns Bullish On Exelon, Cites Legislative Tailwinds For Nuclear Energy – Benzinga” on April 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “New Survey Reveals Crucial Need to Empower Women to Lead Climate Change Action – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.