As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Rose, Hendershot Investments Lifted Holding; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Bell State Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Its Stake

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 8,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,135 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 51,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 7.35M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 10,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,566 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 48,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.20M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916. $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 43,612 shares to 86,505 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 65,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 21.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

