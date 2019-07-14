As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Rose, Fiduciary Trust Company Has Cut Position by $789,376; Polen Capital Management Has Cut Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding by $590,814 as Stock Price Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $243.64. About 433,079 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 6,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,946 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.06 million, down from 247,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 99.85 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 29,000 shares to 137,292 shares, valued at $25.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 17,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Relx Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.62% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Communication holds 113,653 shares. St Johns Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 4,950 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Inv Management has invested 0.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 1,997 shares. Cibc Bancorp Usa, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,161 shares. Cahill Incorporated holds 2,628 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Lynch Assoc In holds 1.15% or 26,843 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Curbstone Mngmt Corp holds 25,440 shares. Park Corporation Oh holds 0.1% or 13,835 shares in its portfolio. Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested in 0.05% or 3,760 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 5,577 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory holds 38,913 shares. St Germain D J Co holds 12,020 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.47 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.