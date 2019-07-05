As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Rose, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Increased Holding; Iberiabank (IBKC) Shareholder Forest Hill Capital Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.35 Million as Stock Rose

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 145,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 437,344 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.37M, up from 292,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $132.3. About 2.99M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 19,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 187,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 168,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $76.2. About 105,453 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Iberiabank; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS BRANCH CLOSURES & CONSOLIDATIONS; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals

More notable recent IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “IBERIABANK Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on July 19, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 25, 2019 : ABBV, NEE, CL, APD, ERIC, DHI, LEA, HRC, IBKC, NEP, ABCB, ESXB – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IEFN’s Holdings Could Mean 11% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBERIABANK Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IBERIABANK Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Series B Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $27,609 activity. Shares for $189,000 were bought by Maples Ricky E on Tuesday, January 29. MACKIE HADDON SPURGEON JR sold $150,113 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) on Wednesday, February 6. 8,951 IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) shares with value of $671,163 were sold by BROWN MICHAEL J. Restel Anthony J sold $518,042 worth of stock. Shares for $972,530 were bought by KOERNER JOHN E III.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 34,060 shares to 361,365 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 86,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,136 shares, and cut its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Company Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated stated it has 611,067 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 212,405 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 4,260 shares. Pitcairn Company accumulated 0.04% or 4,928 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc has 480,341 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 3,300 were reported by Commonwealth National Bank Of. Mesirow Financial Inv Mngmt holds 111,036 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,900 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 122,003 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 48,369 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 19,862 shares. Sei Investments Com holds 136,758 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.43% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 125,689 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Prodigious props: Collins Aerospace receives additional C-130 NP2000 propeller upgrade and support awards from US Air National Guard, US Navy – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Collins Aerospace to improve the passenger processing experience and safeguard systems at Colombia’s El Dorado International Airport – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In United Technologies – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Collins Aerospace acknowledged as a top avionics supplier to Airbus – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 25,785 shares to 99,248 shares, valued at $11.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 236,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 917,589 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916. $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,512 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com has 3.97 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd has 2,771 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability invested in 3,085 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cadence Mgmt Lc reported 0.47% stake. Eqis Capital Mgmt accumulated 16,440 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gru Incorporated accumulated 195 shares. Amarillo Comml Bank accumulated 0.1% or 2,042 shares. Holderness Com stated it has 12,149 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv invested in 54,200 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Research Company holds 0.52% or 12,400 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Advisors Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 176 shares. Stearns Gru holds 0.5% or 20,673 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr holds 0.13% or 30,763 shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 0.21% or 1,932 shares in its portfolio.