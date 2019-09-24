As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Somerville Kurt F Trimmed Its Position by $442,000; Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Position Has Increased by Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 93,765 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.21M, down from 97,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 2.71 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 37,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 337,308 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.51 million, up from 299,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Descartes Systems Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 70,920 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) by 290,696 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $28.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 65,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,919 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.85 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 4,919 shares to 49,782 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 3,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Girard has invested 0.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Strategic holds 0.43% or 24,787 shares in its portfolio. The Australia-based Westpac Bk has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited holds 3.64% or 172,280 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability owns 6,232 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.38% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 42,349 shares. White Pine Invest has 2.63% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Northern Corp invested 0.3% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Washington holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 17,038 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Oregon-based M has invested 2.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).