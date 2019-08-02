As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder Pathstone Family Office Has Upped Its Position by $669,920 as Share Value Rose

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 479.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 4,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $164.45. About 1.19M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $130.12. About 957,076 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 38,796 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $131.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.99M shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge stated it has 0.36% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Provident owns 4,649 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Doliver Advisors LP holds 2,691 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 7,003 are held by Homrich Berg. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,156 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Argent Tru Com holds 0.54% or 39,739 shares in its portfolio. Alta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 221,509 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 63,708 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hartford Fin Incorporated holds 2.15% or 48,861 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Inc reported 113,600 shares. 25,536 were accumulated by Baxter Bros. Smith Salley Assocs reported 2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Oakmont reported 1,660 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 169 shares, valued at $50.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 107,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,776 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity.