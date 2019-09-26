As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Cut Stake by $357,370; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shareholder Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Raised Position

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 2,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 39,484 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 42,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $136.83. About 2.01M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 127.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 3,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 7,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, up from 3,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.53 million shares traded or 28.13% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Incorporated Adv invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tru Company Of Vermont holds 0% or 484 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 1,127 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 745,737 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 7,151 shares stake. First Personal Svcs invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cleararc Capital Inc has 1,829 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate holds 2,858 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 40 are held by Td Cap Ltd Liability. Nordea Investment Management holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 472,321 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 5,334 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 1.15 million shares. Ftb has invested 0.88% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Hightower Advsrs Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 54,286 shares. 9,850 were reported by Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $352.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 22,850 shares to 910 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altrinsic Glob Advisors Llc holds 0.57% or 94,931 shares. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 15,022 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.04% or 99,449 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 133,900 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research reported 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Penobscot Investment Inc stated it has 1.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Leavell accumulated 0.42% or 30,925 shares. Moreover, Stack Fin has 4.52% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 309,401 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability holds 1.37% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 39,500 shares. 56,469 were accumulated by Bridges Mngmt Incorporated. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc holds 3,012 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Adv owns 5,894 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Delta Cap Mgmt Llc reported 2.98% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meritage Grp LP accumulated 1.25M shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.02 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.