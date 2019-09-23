As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Has Lowered Its Holding by $357,370; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Price Rose, Tuttle Tactical Management Boosted Position by $3.29 Million

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 2,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 39,484 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 42,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 5.34M shares traded or 81.37% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 89.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 19,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 42,162 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 22,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18 million shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%)

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,437 shares to 33,756 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 63,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,235 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2.65 million shares. Fairfield Bush And Co holds 0.07% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs accumulated 1.39M shares or 1.01% of the stock. Caprock Group Inc has 4,727 shares. Moreover, Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has 0.23% invested in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited reported 5,900 shares stake. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp holds 0% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 3,249 shares. Old National Bank In reported 18,261 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Aspen Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.65% or 5,988 shares in its portfolio. Cedar Rock Cap Limited reported 12.09% stake. Cap Invest Of America holds 12,795 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 17,357 shares. Altfest L J And reported 1,345 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank owns 488,715 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank invested in 0.1% or 13,017 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream Cap Mngmt has invested 0.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Weybosset And Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,633 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Strategic Svcs Inc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 24,787 shares. Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or holds 30,685 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Lynch & Assocs In has invested 1.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 505,576 were reported by Fifth Third Bancshares. Liberty Cap Mgmt holds 1.42% or 24,268 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 17,507 shares in its portfolio. 923,122 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Mechanics Savings Bank Tru Department accumulated 40,827 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Nuwave Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 114 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 167 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc reported 0.51% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).