As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined, Holowesko Partners LTD Has Upped Stake by $46.46 Million; As General Mills (GIS) Share Price Rose, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Boosted Its Position

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 6,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 58,345 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 52,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 2.84M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 145.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 363,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 613,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.01M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 1.56M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 10,000 shares to 55,500 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 922,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,600 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Financial Bank Division has invested 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dsc Advsrs LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,796 shares. Richard C Young Ltd reported 31,968 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs owns 14,607 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Pure Financial has 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. Cap Mngmt Va stated it has 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 72,960 shares. Df Dent Comm has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Spirit Of America Management Ny reported 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Webster Retail Bank N A owns 56,109 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Founders Management owns 68,220 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.34% or 22.30 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 15,546 shares to 119,196 shares, valued at $33.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,171 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Mgmt Lc holds 0.34% or 15,305 shares. 247,000 were accumulated by Westpac. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 0.02% or 4,876 shares. Cardinal Capital, North Carolina-based fund reported 109,954 shares. Montgomery Invest Mgmt holds 275,440 shares. Barbara Oil Communication owns 22,000 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 392,224 shares. Washington Cap Management owns 0.71% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 12,150 shares. New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). M&T Savings Bank has 224,155 shares. Atria Lc holds 0.05% or 20,945 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 17,500 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 4,500 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 2.94M shares.

