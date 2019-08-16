As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined, Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position; As Devon Energy New (DVN) Stock Declined, Poplar Forest Capital Has Lifted Its Position

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 377,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 1.28 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 251,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 166,612 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, down from 418,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $124.81. About 614,447 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.52 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

