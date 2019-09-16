As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined, Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Cut Position; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Market Valuation Declined, Sun Life Financial Trimmed Position

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 83,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 83,306 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, down from 166,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 6,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 6,152 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $539,000, down from 12,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $89.81. About 1.80 million shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $157,313 activity. 6 shares were bought by OATES JOSEPH P, worth $522 on Saturday, August 31. Shares for $85 were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES on Sunday, March 31. Nadkarni Gurudatta D had bought 24 shares worth $2,089 on Saturday, August 31. The insider Cawley Timothy bought 28 shares worth $2,353. Another trade for 87 shares valued at $7,694 was made by Muccilo Robert on Sunday, June 30. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Sanchez Robert bought $2,271.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $397.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cactus Inc by 9,790 shares to 14,142 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.40M for 13.77 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.16% stake. Parsons Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ri reported 3,749 shares stake. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Com holds 0.81% or 137,423 shares. Heritage Wealth accumulated 440 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 0.35% stake. Shell Asset Management accumulated 101,803 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.08% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 16,400 shares. Klingenstein Fields Co Ltd Co reported 3,920 shares. Next Financial Grp reported 0.22% stake. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.1% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Synovus Corporation has 11,653 shares. New York-based Clearbridge Ltd Company has invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Valmark Advisers accumulated 2,510 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.17 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 493,500 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $55.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.54 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aldebaran Fincl accumulated 10,720 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors has 0.35% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 23,010 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Schulhoff And Incorporated invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Viking Glob Invsts Lp holds 6.74 million shares or 3.94% of its portfolio. 267,605 are held by D E Shaw Co. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 4,009 shares. Professional Advisory Serv reported 110,520 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc, California-based fund reported 143,353 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 7,020 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust invested 2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meyer Handelman has invested 1.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Republic Invest Mngmt invested in 832,996 shares. Highlander Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jnba Finance Advisors invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).