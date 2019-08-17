As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined, Holder Maple Capital Management Decreased by $3.24 Million Its Stake; Paloma Partners Management Company Has Cut Its Stake in Anadarko Petroleum (Put) (APC) as Share Price Rose

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 86.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 25,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 29,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (Put) (APC) by 71.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 58,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 23,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 82,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 159.44% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16 million for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Encompass Capital Ltd Liability holds 4.27% or 1.26 million shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division holds 0.09% or 70,161 shares in its portfolio. Ally Incorporated accumulated 45,000 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.17% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Carret Asset Management Ltd invested 0.29% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). M&T Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Rampart Ltd Liability accumulated 4,555 shares. Regions has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Putnam Invests Ltd has 2.38 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. The California-based Aperio Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 138,618 were accumulated by Westpac. Jcic Asset accumulated 83 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Everence Capital Mgmt Inc holds 18,972 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 40,384 shares to 44,728 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors Co (Put) (NYSE:GM) by 36,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “New CEO, COO, chairman, board members named for Anadarko MLP after Oxy deal closes – Houston Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Announces Special Index Rebalances Due to Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron/Anadarko Deal: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anadarko says will resume negotiations with Occidental – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,007 shares to 76,472 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull & Monroe Invest Management reported 18,833 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 0.04% or 2,320 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Tru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 52,133 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cahill Advsrs Inc accumulated 2,628 shares. Cambridge Tru Co invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Axa has 0.36% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 719,806 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.91% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Swiss Savings Bank holds 2.74 million shares. Moreover, Findlay Park Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.33% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.13 million shares. 103,284 were reported by Amalgamated National Bank. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.68% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Soroban Capital Ptnrs LP holds 13.72% or 5.88M shares in its portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Corporation has invested 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pennsylvania Company stated it has 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).