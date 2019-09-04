As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined, Apriem Advisors Increased by $1.05 Million Its Stake; West Oak Capital Trimmed Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $593,370

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $75.12. About 7.58 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders to April 5, 2018 as a Result of an Order from CFIUS; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threaten Former Ally Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – The government has said it was concerned a deal could hinder Qualcomm’s competitive edge in mobile network development; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 12/03/2018 – The order also prohibits Broadcom’s proposed candidates for Qualcomm’s board from standing for election; 19/04/2018 – DJ QUALCOMM Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCOM); 05/03/2018 – Romit Shah Says Time Is Up for Qualcomm (Video); 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 8,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 53,184 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, up from 44,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $128.97. About 2.54 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,867 are held by Eqis Capital Inc. Van Eck Assocs stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 33,179 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Delta Mngmt Ltd Com has 40,135 shares. Parsec Fincl Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.04% or 11,490 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Gp Inc has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 93,604 shares. Middleton & Company Inc Ma reported 108,329 shares. Capstone Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.32% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 318,838 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rmsincerbeaux Management Llc reported 68,932 shares stake. Smith Asset Gp Limited Partnership owns 57 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fjarde Ap owns 373,008 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co invested in 33,171 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.15 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.