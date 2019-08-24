As United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Curbstone Financial Management Has Upped Stake by $642,048; Lindsell Train LTD Decreased Intuit (INTU) Position as Share Value Rose

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573.79 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $278.74. About 3.07M shares traded or 136.44% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 5,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE

