As United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) Shares Declined, Curbstone Financial Management Boosted Stake by $642,048; As Fedex (FDX) Share Value Declined, Holder Cubic Asset Management Upped Its Holding

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $158.13. About 361,049 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 5,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $127.42. About 339,253 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,834 shares to 94,849 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,565 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 2,705 shares stake. Family Mngmt accumulated 13,118 shares. Foothills Asset Management stated it has 9,141 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.60 million shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 27,369 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.42% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 5,434 shares. Whittier invested in 5,052 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pension Ser accumulated 0.18% or 263,673 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na holds 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 2,555 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.21% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.77% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 25,980 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advsrs has 0.16% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 21,636 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,103 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2.89 million shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,880 shares to 15,620 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trading Desk Inc (Ttd) by 2,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,380 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (T) (NYSE:T).

