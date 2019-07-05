As United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) Share Value Rose, Curbstone Financial Management Has Raised Position; Nike (NKE) Share Price Declined While Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Lowered by $8.40 Million Its Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 88.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,257 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 113,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.43. About 3.47M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 5,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $131.32. About 2.29M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “As Anticipation Firms For Trump/Xi Meeting, Focus Is On Earnings, Iran Tensions – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BHP Group (BHP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Companies Looking to Cash In on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Missed Earnings, The Robots Could Sell It, We’ll Buy At $77 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31,100 shares to 46,100 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,006 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Management Limited Com reported 0.12% stake. Bp Public invested in 134,000 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Stock Yards Natl Bank &, Kentucky-based fund reported 239,197 shares. Hamel Assocs owns 5,627 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd Company holds 1.21% or 52,462 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 24.62M shares. Fiduciary Tru Company stated it has 213,365 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.57M shares. Spectrum Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 600 shares. 481,921 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mitchell Cap Mgmt has invested 2.21% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.51% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2.31 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.18% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 3.13M shares. Tortoise Ltd Liability Com owns 84 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 447,643 shares. Grimes And reported 0.13% stake. Css Ltd Company Il holds 0.12% or 15,655 shares. Nomura Asset Management Com Limited holds 0.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 174,811 shares. Stanley has 0.56% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 17,815 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,362 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 167,227 shares. Prescott Gru Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Beese Fulmer Investment reported 5,691 shares. Davenport And Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 35,235 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc reported 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.59% or 153,198 shares in its portfolio. Amer Asset Management owns 7,327 shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt, Arkansas-based fund reported 173 shares. Newfocus Grp Limited Com holds 14,760 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 310 shares to 2,786 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,534 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH).