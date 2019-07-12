As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Rose, Wesbanco Bank Boosted Its Stake; Thor Inds (THO) Holder Horan Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $1.51 Million

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 8,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,730 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.30 million, up from 110,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $133.51. About 1.86 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $59.13. About 295,755 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thor Industries sees sales drop in North America – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Thor Industries Stock Jumped 25% in January – Motley Fool” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thor -11% after dealer rationalization hits hard – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thor Industries: Weathering The Thunderstorm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 21, 2019.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 119,152 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 112,637 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bessemer has 7,085 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Midas has 23,400 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 68,094 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Gradient Invs Ltd Llc owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 5,107 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 63,522 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Raymond James & has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 61,138 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 64,996 shares. Barnett & owns 10,565 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability accumulated 9,406 shares. Fort LP stated it has 6,515 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Thb Asset owns 11,286 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 36,757 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Markston Lc holds 83,347 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 0.34% stake. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,805 shares. Fin Architects accumulated 0.15% or 650 shares. Nbt Bank & Trust N A stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lvw Advisors Limited Liability has 2,426 shares. Bennicas & Associates Inc has 1.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1,904 shares. Tt has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Regions Financial Corp invested in 354,556 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 112,143 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25 million was made by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. On Wednesday, January 30 Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 9,620 shares.