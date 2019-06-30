As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Bath Savings Trust Co Trimmed Its Position; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Rose, Ctc Decreased Position

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (UTX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 11,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,759 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, down from 67,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $130.2. About 5.44 million shares traded or 58.79% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03 million, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $367.32. About 4.59M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA revenue rises on Suddenlink additions, higher ad revenue; 09/03/2018 – Live from #SXSW2018 today: Watch @KaraSwisher Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, the EPs of a new @Netflix documentary; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Gru Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 5,250 shares in its portfolio. Starr invested in 30,000 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Barbara Oil holds 8,000 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth invested 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Bennicas Assocs has 1.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Welch And Forbes holds 739,989 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Management holds 0% or 2,040 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss stated it has 10.32M shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,451 shares. First National Bank & Trust owns 40,200 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,553 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 20,486 shares. 50,007 were reported by Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co. Steinberg Asset Mngmt reported 0.23% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sarasin & Prns Llp has invested 2.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million. $104,916 worth of stock was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,840 shares to 27,349 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 11,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. $123,120 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by Sweeney Anne M on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 163.98 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.46% or 6,909 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Natixis Advisors Lp owns 36,594 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nicholas Lp holds 4,988 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 352,483 shares. New York-based Burns J W New York has invested 1.74% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ww stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fulton Bankshares Na reported 0.13% stake. Smith Moore And owns 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,178 shares. Moreover, Essex Investment Mngmt Communication Limited Liability Com has 1.34% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 25,468 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny owns 25 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Paloma Ptnrs Company reported 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

