As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Rose, Benedict Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Holding; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Lowered Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.51M shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18)

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 72.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 129,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,436 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 178,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 23,724 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $230.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,057 shares to 97,108 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp Bond Etf by 22,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.32 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of stock or 9,620 shares.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mexico Fund (MXF) by 210,255 shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $52.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Infrastructure Industrials And Mat (IDE) by 46,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI).

