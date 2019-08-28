As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Whitebox Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake by $8.36 Million; Kings Point Capital Management Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $935,172

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 4,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,105 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 77,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $205.28. About 5.80M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video); 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY ISSUES APPLE-SAMSUNG VERDICT IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Apple testing MicroLed screens of its own making – report

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 65,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 407,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.49M, up from 341,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $125.57. About 419,706 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pershing Square’s 13F Shows New Stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B), Exits United Technologies (UTX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Raytheon unveils plans for new plant, bringing 500 more jobs to North Texas – Dallas Business Journal” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Asset Management Incorporated has 0.71% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Donaldson Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.25% or 21,502 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 66 shares. Ohio-based Private Trust Na has invested 0.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Company owns 1.48M shares. Savant Cap Ltd holds 0.67% or 27,614 shares. Novare Mngmt Lc reported 82,001 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,320 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0.22% or 105,624 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr has 0.2% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 373,635 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 193,335 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 2.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). New York-based Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 0.03% or 1,789 shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 234,051 shares to 119,097 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 129,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Overbrook Corporation owns 36,426 shares. Summit Grp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dubuque Comml Bank & Tru Com reported 107,996 shares. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Beach Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,091 shares. First City Capital Management Inc has 1.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Sterling Cap Limited has 0.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reaves W H holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,200 shares. Pecaut & Co owns 59,894 shares or 5.31% of their US portfolio. Adams Asset Ltd Llc owns 62,811 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsr holds 2.16% or 1.19M shares in its portfolio. Mngmt reported 4,484 shares. Sabal holds 15,878 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Iron Fincl Lc has 22,142 shares.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,526 shares to 2,310 shares, valued at $124,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss by 25,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,176 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.