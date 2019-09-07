As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Whitebox Advisors Has Increased Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Hirtle Callaghan & Co Has Trimmed Its Position

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 65,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 407,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.49M, up from 341,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 29,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 29,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Capital Inc reported 82,063 shares. Pecaut & holds 5.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 59,894 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 322,937 shares. Loews Corporation stated it has 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rbo Lc accumulated 58,838 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa holds 3.22% or 148,962 shares. 25,050 were reported by Knott David M. Waddell Reed Fin Incorporated reported 4.36M shares stake. Gladius Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 70,053 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ls Invest Limited Co has 2.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 252,798 shares. Reik & Lc holds 0.3% or 5,851 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 1.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 160,833 shares. Yorktown Management & Research stated it has 1,400 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers stated it has 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH) by 17,500 shares to 27,491 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 35,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 43,301 shares to 135,276 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 865,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Pdl Biopharma Inc (Prn).

