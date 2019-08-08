As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Cut Position by $606,336; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Boosted Waters (WAT) Stake

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 69,255 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 73,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $130.44. About 91,307 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40B market cap company. It closed at $210.35 lastly. It is down 9.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 4,499 shares to 22,089 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Management reported 600 shares. Jones Companies Lllp has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 344,494 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.32% or 157,696 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.12% or 150,054 shares in its portfolio. Dumont Blake Inv Limited Liability Co reported 6,961 shares. Addenda Capital Inc has 11,912 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15.31 million shares. American Century Companies reported 11,185 shares stake. Vestor Cap Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 44,328 are held by Waters Parkerson And Co Llc. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2,455 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 6.76M shares. Northeast Mgmt reported 1.23% stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.42% or 13,994 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.80B for 16.22 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $7.90 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Kelly Terrence P sold $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 1,312 shares. Shares for $5.26M were sold by Harrington Michael C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Services stated it has 10,852 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Trust State Bank holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regent Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Asset Management Incorporated holds 5,018 shares. Ent Svcs Corporation holds 0.06% or 1,057 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 75 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.04% or 26,666 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 40,200 shares. Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.09% or 250,058 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc reported 413 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc reported 18,357 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Ltd Partnership reported 5,100 shares stake. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,270 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial reported 180,857 shares. Alyeska Investment Gru Lp reported 4,409 shares.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.