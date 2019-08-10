As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Haverford Financial Services Has Decreased by $304,512 Its Position; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shareholder Fidelity National Financial Has Decreased Position by $13.00 Million as Share Price Rose

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 70,099 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, down from 72,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.29M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 3.83 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE: UTX) – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Telemus Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Armstrong Henry H Associate reported 14,607 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt holds 0.4% or 7,357 shares. Rockland invested in 1.37% or 100,584 shares. Intact Invest Management owns 62,000 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Addenda Capital holds 0.11% or 11,912 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 24,851 are owned by Charter Communications. Riggs Asset Managment holds 1,074 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 435,877 shares in its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ipswich Invest Management Incorporated has 0.22% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,310 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.17% stake. Monetary Management Grp Inc invested 1.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.44% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 35,439 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.77B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 15,517 shares to 85,205 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 19,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Productions (NYSE:DIS).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.