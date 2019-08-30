As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Olstein Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position; As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Shares Declined, Farmers Trust Co Has Boosted by $1.26 Million Its Position

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 56,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, up from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $130.53. About 1.17M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 45.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 30,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 96,494 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, up from 66,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 4.19M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Management Lc (Wy) reported 1.31% stake. Raymond James Trust Na holds 77,346 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 0.31% or 3.79 million shares. Family Tru has invested 2.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 1,716 are held by Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation. Mcmillion Capital has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Victory Mgmt holds 0.01% or 40,494 shares. 10,870 are held by Legacy Cap Prtn Inc. Marathon Asset Llp reported 525,733 shares stake. Whitnell has 16,385 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Trust Co accumulated 1,951 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Yorktown Mgmt Research Com Incorporated holds 12,400 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 79,200 shares to 191,000 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 70,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,963 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Communications New (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,844 shares to 30,636 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,916 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. The insider Ruffel Charles A. bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250.