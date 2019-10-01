As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Cut Stake by $418,470; Cypress Capital Management Lifted Pfizer (PFE) Position

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 94,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 410,207 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.44 million, up from 315,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 17.57M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN 2 NEW INDICATIONS; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 3,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 37,351 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86M, down from 40,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $134.05. About 2.78 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.67 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.38% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 66,467 shares. Westport Asset invested in 0.37% or 4,127 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.34% or 10.86M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Foyston Gordon And Payne Incorporated has invested 5.49% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Amica Retiree Tru owns 1,693 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moore Cap Mngmt LP owns 92,500 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Ltd accumulated 6,961 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 14,374 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 293,227 shares. Quantbot Technology LP holds 1.41% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 108,355 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 2,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Boys Arnold And Incorporated reported 109,534 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Llc, New York-based fund reported 645,209 shares. Koshinski Asset Management has invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 9,020 were reported by Blue.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 62,270 shares to 28,712 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 15,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,446 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City owns 1.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 90,542 shares. Ashfield Llc invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rockland Tru invested 0.85% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Strategic Service Inc holds 138,088 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd has invested 0.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Ltd has 0.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4,414 shares. Barry Inv Lc has 3.14% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Michigan-based Telemus Capital Ltd has invested 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sterneck Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.3% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 28,172 shares. 281 were accumulated by Private Ocean Limited Company. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,108 shares stake. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc holds 171,767 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Oarsman Capital Incorporated has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). M Kraus & invested 0.51% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).