As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Windward Capital Management Company Cut Holding; First Allied Advisory Services Boosted Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 4,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 34,788 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 30,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $110.78. About 1.89M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 16/05/2018 – For Women With Early Breast Cancer, Herceptin Treatment Can Be Much Shorter; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $110 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 27/04/2018 – EU’S CHMP SAYS ADOPTS POSITIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING A CHANGE TO THE TERMS OF THE MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR ROCHE’S PERJETA; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly, Sigilon Therapeutics in Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

Windward Capital Management Company decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company sold 2,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 164,517 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.42 million, down from 166,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $138.15. About 2.48 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. The insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 205,000 shares worth $26.94M.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Equity Ser by 27,447 shares to 86,527 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 6,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,227 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.18 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

