As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding; Edgestream Partners LP Lowered Guess (GES) Stake as Market Value Declined

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 251,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 166,612 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, down from 418,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX)

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 39,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.32% . The hedge fund held 79,461 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 119,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 1.60 million shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – RETAIL COMP SALES INCLUDING E-COMMERCE DECREASED 4% IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY IN QTR; 19/04/2018 – GUESS?, Inc. and Gucci Announce Settlement Agreement; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 Adj EPS 88c-Adj EPS 99c; 14/05/2018 – The Coming FIFA World Cup Opening Urges for Fair Guess; 17/05/2018 – Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2019 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI SETTLEMENT TERMS REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 13/04/2018 – Bitcoin Buyers Have to Take a Wild Guess on Their Taxes (Video); 30/05/2018 – Guess 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 1Q OP. EPS `REASONABLE’ GUESS AT NORMALIZED EARNINGS

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.55 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 524,600 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $36.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 56,253 shares to 71,751 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 52,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.78M for 12.19 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.