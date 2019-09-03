As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Lowered by $606,336 Its Position; First National Bank Of Omaha Has Lifted Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $3.21 Million

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 452.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 13,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 16,587 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $218.67. About 348,266 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 69,255 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 73,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.25. About 732,443 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69B for 15.95 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,095 shares to 20,596 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 10,795 shares to 66,818 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 19,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,772 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

