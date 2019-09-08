As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Griffin Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Tanaka Capital Management Has Upped Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 63.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 3,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 9,238 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 5,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 2.12 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Veteran Heads to Airbnb; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio); 29/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’:; 15/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 4,554 shares to 63,925 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,011 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.