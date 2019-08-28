As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Farr Miller & Washington Has Increased by $16.47 Million Its Position; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Lowered Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding by $1.66 Million

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 19,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 82,251 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, down from 101,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 1.16M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 50.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 128,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 381,768 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.21M, up from 253,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $126.04. About 760,511 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 I (IVV) by 17,378 shares to 1,539 shares, valued at $438,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust Series I (SPY) by 2,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,508 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Incorporated owns 5,335 shares. Cim Mangement Incorporated holds 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 4,333 shares. Moreover, Wagner Bowman Management Corporation has 0.33% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 10,889 shares. Btim Corp accumulated 15,528 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Freestone Capital Holding Lc holds 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 6,836 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rockland Tru holds 1.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 100,584 shares. Psagot House Limited stated it has 968 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Limited Co stated it has 21,511 shares. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 15,220 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks holds 0.2% or 296,183 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 5.25% or 8.28M shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 26,513 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Alethea Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,977 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $498,873 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Valicenti Advisory Services owns 57,465 shares. 228,132 were accumulated by Asset One Commerce. Smithfield Trust Com stated it has 245 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voloridge Investment Ltd Company has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bp Public Lc has 0.11% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.48% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 201,427 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 250,513 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.08% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 771,991 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 109,079 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners stated it has 4,420 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt reported 2,527 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 0.1% or 554,437 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Com owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio.